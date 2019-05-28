Four children found living in a storage unit in East Tennessee

Four children were found living in a storage unit in East Tennessee. While few details are known so far, News 2 has confirmed the oldest is 14-years-old and was taking care of her brother and two babies.

The children are now being placed with a foster family near Nashville.

“We don’t know how long, or where at necessarily, but they were found living in a storage unit. A 14-year-old girl, an 11-year-old boy, and two babies essentially living in a storage unit,” said Anthony Poteet, director of Foster Families Assistance Network, who is helping the children’s foster family.

Poteet says the babies are a 2-year-old and an 8-month-old girl. He put on his Facebook page that the girl was washing the kids’ clothes with a hose.

“This is four kids in about 8,500 that are in Tennessee,” Poteet told News 2, “So, although this is tragic in a storage unit, I’ve never heard of, “Oh, well that’s not so bad,” while they’re in foster care or why they’re in foster care. It’s all tragic, for whatever situation it is, they’ve been taken out of their home as a safety measure.”

Poteet added that the children will get to stay together for now with a family in Sumner County.

Due to privacy laws, Poteet can’t say much, but when asked where the parents are, he said, “I honestly don’t know. This was one of those situations where they weren’t taken from a home, they were at a storage unit, they were just discovered there.”

Taylor Rowe with Live Love Nashville is also working to help raise money and donations for the children. She started a fundraiser on her Facebook page when she found out Thursday night.

“It happens every day around us, and I think that just making people aware of the situations that are happening right around us is half the battle because once people are aware, they do want to help,” Rowe told News 2.

“You can throw any other thing that affects children, diseases or anything, add it all up, and it probably doesn’t add up to how many kids are in foster care, and that’s just the reality of it,” Poteet said.