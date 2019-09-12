Four businesses burglarized in Smith County, Tyler by same suspects

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four businesses in Tyler and Smith County have been burglarized recently by the same suspects.

They are described as two black males, one average size and one heavy set, according to investigators.

The heavyset male used a crowbar and sledgehammer to enter the businesses.

After entering, the men stole a large amount of tobacco products and left the area within minutes.

Both suspects had their faces covered and there is no vehicle information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at (903 531-1000 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 or Crimestopper at (903) 597-2833.

Crimestoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest or charges filed against the suspects in the case.

August 6th – 2216 E. 5th St. (Tyler)

19360 Hwy. 69 South (Smith County)

September 2nd Burglary – 12675 Hwy. 64 West (Smith County)