Fort Worth police searching for man who shot at car on I-20 Thursday morning

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – Fort Worth police are hunting for a man who opened fire on several cars driving along Interstate 20 Thursday morning.

Anthony Gordon is suspected of firing shots at vehicles while he was driving. He then crashed his car and stole a woman’s pickup truck.

Police say that surveillance video shows him firing rounds outside of a store before stealing the truck. Officers say the 32-year-old man was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a handgun.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Gordon, who is wanted for parole violation and multiple felony warrants.