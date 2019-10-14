Fort Worth officer resigns from force after shooting of Atatiana Jefferson, faces criminal charges

FORT WORTH, Texas (KETK) – The Fort Worth police officer who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson has resigned from the department, according to Chief Ed Kraus at a Monday press conference.

Kraus said that had he not resigned, he “would have been fired.”

The officer was identified as Aaron Dean, who was hired back in August 2017 and he began as a uniformed officer in April 2018.

Kraus said that Dean violated several policies including the use of lethal force and unacceptable conduct. The chief also stated that there will be a review by the FBI to see if there were any civil rights violations.

Jefferson’s family has called for an independent, federal investigation saying “The Fort Worth police cannot investigate this themselves.”

Dean still faces “serious criminal charges” for the shooting and Kraus said that he would have an update on Tuesday.

Jefferson was playing video games with her nephew late Friday night and had left her two doors open, most likely for ventilation. Her neighbor called the police to perform a welfare check to be sure that Johnson was okay.

Police released body camera footage, which showed Dean fired through the window and did not appear to identify himself as a police officer.

Jefferson did have a gun in her home, however, it was a legal firearm for self-defense and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price said that “The gun is irrelevant… Atatiana was a victim.”

Price also called the shooting “unacceptable… nothing can justify it.”

Jefferson’s family held a press conference along with community activists, calling for an independent investigation while also saying that she was someone of “honor, integrity, commitment, and service.”