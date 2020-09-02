Former Whitehouse ISD equipment manager accused of sexually abusing children has case delayed 1 month

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Whitehouse ISD equipment manager that is accused of molesting a football player and an elementary student back in 2011 has had his case delayed one month after a hearing on Wednesday.

William Aldridge, 28, is accused by a former Whitehouse high school football player of touching his private parts on two separate occasions.

Head defense attorney Brett Harrison filed the motion for a continuance which the prosecution did not object to.

Prosecutors explained to 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen that two of the victims no longer live in Texas. Meeting with them in person to discuss the case has been “extremely difficult” during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News last November, the victim said Aldridge pulled his pants down and touched him in either 2009 or 2010. The warrant says that the incident happened at Aldridge’s home.

Aldridge was a 2010 graduate of Whitehouse ISD, so it is unclear if it occurred while he himself was a student.

The victim then said that during the 2011 season, Aldridge called him into the equipment office on the Whitehouse campus. The warrant says that Aldridge allegedly pulled the victim’s pants down and touched him again.

The warrant says that the victim had a fight afterward with Aldridge and said that he could tell someone about the abuse. Following the incident, the player got on a bus to travel to a road game.

On the bus ride to the game, the victim told a friend about the incident. Police interviewed that friend backed in October, who confirmed the story.

It is unclear from the arrest warrant why an investigation started back in October 2019.

The warrant also states that a second victim accused Aldridge of sexually abusing him as an elementary school student. It did not specify what year the abuse allegedly occurred.

The second victim said that he was at Aldridge’s home and that Aldridge tried to pull down his pants. The young victim said that he was able to run away.

Aldridge then tried a second time later that year to pull his pants down. The victim said he was able to get away from Aldridge and locked himself in a different room.

The district was contacted by police in late October and Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said that Aldridge was placed on immediate leave and was later fired by the district.

Whitehouse ISD released the following statement at the time, stating their full cooperation with the police. The statement read in part:

The school district has been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. Whitehouse ISD believes everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment and encourages parents to use this as an opportunity to visit with their children about the importance of recognizing and reporting any form of abuse. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County provides support for those who need help. Whitehouse ISD offers the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System for our students and community to report any concerns.

According to police, Aldridge worked for the school district from 2010-2012 as a substitute teacher. He then left to work for Jacksonville ISD from 2012-2018, but returned back in 2018 to work for Whitehouse ISD.

Aldridge turned himself in to authorities back in November and is being held on a $1 million bond. His next hearing is set for October 7 at 9:30 a.m.