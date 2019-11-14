Former Whitehouse ISD employee, equipment manager accused of molesting football player, fourth-grader in 2011

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – A former Whitehouse ISD empoyee and equipment manager is accused of molesting a football player back in 2010 and 2011, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KETK News. The warrant also accuses him of sexually abusing a fourth-grader.

William Aldridge, 28, is accused by a former Whitehouse football player of touching his private parts on two separate occasions.

Aldridge turned himself in to the U.S. Marshals last week.

The warrant states that the victim said Aldridge pulled his pants down and touched him when he was in the eighth grade in either 2009 or 2010. The warrant says that the incident happened at Aldridge’s home.

Aldridge was a 2010 graduate of Whitehouse ISD, so it is unclear if it occurred while he himself was a student.

The victim then says that the following year, during the 2011 football season, Aldridge called him into the equipment office at Whitehouse High School and proceeded to pull his pants down and touch him again. The victim was just a freshman at the time and Aldridge worked as a volunteer.

The victim told police that afterward he and Aldridge had a fight, with the victim saying he was going to tell someone about the abuse. After he left the equipment office, he said that he got on a school bus to travel to an away football game.

On the bus ride to the game, he told two friends about the alleged abuse. Police interviewed one of the friends earlier this October who confirmed the story.

It is unclear in the arrest warrant why the investigation began back in October of this year.

The warrant also states that a second victim accused Aldridge of sexually abusing him as a fourth-grader. It did not specify what year the abuse occurred.

The second victim says that he was at Aldridge’s home when he was in the fourth grade and that Aldridge tried to pull down his pants. The victim said that he was able to run away.

Aldridge then tried a second time later that year to pull his pants down. The victim said he was able to get away from Aldridge and locked himself in a different room. It is unclear if the two victims are related.

The district was contacted by police in late October and Superintendent Dr. Christopher Moran said that Aldridge was placed on immediate leave and has since been fired by the district.

Whitehouse ISD released the following statement last week, stating their full cooperation with police:

Whitehouse ISD has confirmed the arrest of a former employee by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department today, Friday, November 8, 2019. William Aldridge was arrested and charged with the Continuous Sexual Abuse of Young Children, which is a 1st degree felony. Mr. Aldridge was placed on administrative leave immediately upon the district being made aware of the allegations. The charges are not related to his employment with WISD. The school district has been cooperating with law enforcement throughout the investigation and will continue to do so. Whitehouse ISD believes everyone has the right to a safe and caring environment and encourages parents to use this as an opportunity to visit with their children about the importance of recognizing and reporting any form of abuse. The Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County provides support for those who need help. Whitehouse ISD offers the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System for our students and community to report any concerns.

According to police, Aldridge worked for the school district from 2010-2012 as a substitute teacher. He then left to work for Jacksonville ISD from 2012-2018, but returned back in 2018 to work for Whitehouse ISD.

Aldridge turned himself in to authorities late last week and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $500,000 bond. If he is able to post his bond, he will have special conditions attached to it.