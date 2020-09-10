Former Lindale coach, star UT Tyler baseball player indicted on charge of improper relationship with student

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Lindale High School coach and star UT Tyler baseball player has been indicted for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Blake Maddox, 24, was arrested back in early February after the district was made aware of the allegations on January 28. He was an assistant football and baseball coach.

Maddox was also a standout player on the UT Tyler baseball team during their 2018 national championship run. He also played his senior year in 2019. Maddox is from East Texas and graduated from Brook Hill High School in 2015.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News back in February alleged that Maddox communicated with the student via Instagram and Snapchat. The young woman said in a statement to police that Maddox, on multiple occasions, sent her graphic pictures of himself.

She told investigators that she had been to Maddox’s home twice, the second visit two weeks before Christmas.

In an interview on January 29 at the Smith County Child Advocacy Center, the student said she and Maddox had physical contact and when he was done she told him “I’ve gotta go” and left his residence.

Following the incident, the warrant says, Maddox told the student he was planning to propose to his girlfriend during the Christmas break. They had no contact after that conversation.

Maddox initially agreed to an interview with investigators when the contacted him on January 30. Shortly after, he told investigators that any questions they have for him should be forwarded to his attorney.

Maddox was arrested on February 4, after a warrant was signed by Judge Jason Ellis. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

He is charged with having an “improper relationship with a student.” It is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

At the time of Maddox’s arrest, Lindale ISD Superintendent Stan Surratt released this statement: