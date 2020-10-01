Former Lindale coach accused of improper relationship with student arrested for bond violation

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former Lindale ISD coach Blake Maddox, who is accused of having an improper relationship with a student was arrested late Wednesday night for a bond violation.

According to online judicial records, Maddox was taken into custody at 9 p.m. by Tyler Police. It is unclear as of this writing what condition of the bond Maddox allegedly violated.

He was given a $100,000 bond for the new arrest, which was posted and he has since been released.

Maddox, 25, was arrested back in early February after the district was made aware of the allegations on January 28. He was an assistant football and baseball coach.

An arrest warrant obtained by KETK News back in February alleged that Maddox communicated with the student via Instagram and Snapchat. The young woman said in a statement to police that Maddox, on multiple occasions, sent her graphic pictures of himself.

She told investigators that she had been to Maddox’s home twice, the second visit two weeks before Christmas.

In an interview on January 29 at the Smith County Child Advocacy Center, the student said she and Maddox had physical contact and when he was done she told him “I’ve gotta go” and left his residence.

Following the incident, the warrant says, Maddox told the student he was planning to propose to his girlfriend during the Christmas break. They had no contact after that conversation.

Maddox initially agreed to an interview with investigators when the contacted him on January 30. Shortly after, he told investigators that any questions they have for him should be forwarded to his attorney.

Maddox was arrested on February 4, after a warrant was signed by Judge Jason Ellis. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released.

He is charged with having an “improper relationship with a student.” It is a second-degree felony that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

His first court appearance has yet to be scheduled. Maddox’s case will be heard in the 7th District Court by Judge Kerry Russell.

Maddox was a star baseball player for UT Tyler. He was a first baseman during their 2018 national championship run.