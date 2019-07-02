Former Harrison County clerk arrested for stealing from treasurer’s office

A former Harrison County clerk turned herself in Tuesday morning after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Terri Ann Pace was charged with Abuse of Official Capacity worth between $1,500 and $20,000.

A person breaks this law if “with intent to obtain a benefit or with intent to harm or defraud another, he intentionally or knowingly violates a law relating to the public servants office or employment; or misuses government property, services, personnel, or any other thing of value belonging to the government that has come into the public servant’s custody or possession by virtue of the public servant’s office or employment”.

Pace is accused of stealing money from the treasurer’s office. She faces two years in jail and a maximum fine of $10,000.