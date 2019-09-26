Former Gorman coach to be sentenced Thursday for burglary charge at UT Tyler apartment

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Bishop Gorman coach will be sentenced Thursday morning for a burglary charge stemming from an incident at a UT Tyler apartment back in February.

The hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the 7th District with Judge Kerry Russell presiding.

Jakeal Lockett, 25, pled down to a lesser charge in August after initially being charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. The downgrade means he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, but will not have to register as a sex offender.

BREAKING: Lockett pleads guilty to a lesser charge of Burglary with Intent to commit assault. Sexual assault language dropped. A 2nd degree felony instead of 1st.

During a court hearing in August, his lawyer J. Brett Harrison stated that he was seeking seven months probation for the crime. The prosecutor, while he did not object to the proposition, refused in court to officially endorse it.

After his plea, Lockett was released on his own recognizance and said that he would be staying with his uncle in Beaumont until the sentencing hearing.

Jakeal Lockett pleading guilty to burglary of a habitation in the 7th District Court on August 26, 2019.

In his arrest warrant from March, Lockett was accused of stealing a master key from his girlfriend, who worked as an RA for the complex, and entering the victim’s apartment after midnight without her permission.

Prosecutors said at the plea hearing that he had spoken with the victim almost every weekend for two months about the case and said that she was satisfied with the plea down.

Lockett was the head middle school boy’s basketball coach at Bishop Gorman and a varsity assistant from 2016-2019. Many parents of Gorman students showed up at his hearing to show support.