Former Gorman coach receives 7 years probation after breaking into UT Tyler dorm room

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Bishop Gorman coach was sentenced to 7 years probation Thursday morning for a burglary charge stemming from an incident at a UT Tyler apartment back in February.

Jakeal Lockett, 25, will serve his deferred adjudication probation down in Beaumont where his family lives.

He pled down to a lesser charge in August after initially being charged with burglary with intent to commit sexual assault. Prosecutors dropped the sexual assault part of the charge after they said they met extensively with the victim.

Lockett will serve no prison time and will not have to register as a sex offender. His lawyer afterward called it a “horrible mistake” that altered Lockett’s life.

In court, the defense noted that Lockett was out drinking with Bishop Gorman basketball coaches, celebrating the school’s birth into the Final Four.

The prosecutor said in court he had spoken extensively with the victim and that she was satisfied with the plea deal. He said he would not have gone forward with the deal had the victim not approved it

In his arrest warrant from March, Lockett was accused of stealing a master key from his girlfriend, who worked as an RA for the complex, and entering the victim’s apartment after midnight without her permission.

Lockett was the head middle school boy’s basketball coach at Bishop Gorman and a varsity assistant from 2016-2019. Many parents of Gorman students showed up at his plea hearing to show support.