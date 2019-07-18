Former Gorman coach accused of attempted sexual assault has trial date set for August

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A former Bishop Gorman assistant basketball coach accused of attempted sexual assault now has a trial date, according to Smith County judicial records.

His trial has been set for August 19 at 10 a.m. in the 7th District Court. His next pre-trial hearing is set for July 29 at 11:30 a.m.

Jakeal Lockett, 25, is accused of breaking into a UT Tyler student’s apartment around 1 a.m. on February 24 and attempted to kiss her on the mouth “without… effective consent” three different times.

Lockett was a varsity boy’s assistant and the head middle school boy’s coach at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School in Tyler.

The arrest warrant states that Lockett pinned her to the bed until the victim was able to push him off. It also states that Lockett called her by name and they had met twice before the incident.

Lockett’s girlfriend was an RA at the apartment complex and he is accused of stealing her master key card to enter the victim’s home. Police also say that Lockett’s girlfriend gave him the master PIN code that can open any apartment on the complex.

The victim’s identity and the name of the UT Tyler apartments are not named in the arrest warrant.

It does say that after the victim pushed him off, Lockett got up to leave. Before he left, he ripped a receipt with his name from a Whataburger bag that he had carried into the room.

Lockett was arrested on March 4 for the assault and has since been held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond. He is charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit sexual assault.

It is a first-degree felony and if convicted Lockett will face five years to life in prison.

Bishop Gorman released a statement when Lockett was arrested saying he had been put on administrative leave until the case worked its way through the courts. The statement also said they would not be commenting further on the investigation.

He is not allowed to have any contact with students.

