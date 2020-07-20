Former East Texas teacher arrested for improper relationship with a student

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – A former educator at Texas High School faces charges of inappropriate behavior with students.

According to the New Boston Police Department, Ashlyn Bell, 24, faces one count of sexual assault of a child and two counts of improper relationship between teacher and student.

Investigators said the alleged incidents happened in New Boston in November.

Texarkana ISD said that Bell, an instructional aide who joined the district last year, is no longer employed with the district.