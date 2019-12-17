Former East Texas corrections director molested child for more than 18 months

RUSK, Texas (KETK) – A former top employee for Cherokee County will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child over an 18 month period.

Carl Phillips was the former director of the Cherokee County Supervision and Corrections Department and had previously pleaded guilty to spending tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal purchases.

Phillps was sentenced to 50 years in prison with no chance of parole for the child sexual assault. According to the indictment, the molestation took place between January 2018 and June 2019. Court records indicated the child was younger than 14.

Phillips also had a criminal record for his time on duty as the director of the corrections department. According to court records, Phillips pleaded guilty to charges that between 1999 and 2009, he spent tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars on personal purchases. Those purchases included:

Playstation II

Sports tickets

Concert tickets

Gasoline

Pool Supplies

Christmas decorations

Cell phone bill

Tires

Musical instruments

It was also shown that he was able to get away with it for so long because he would shred the receipts from the purchases to keep it off the books. Phillips was finally caught after a county employee reported him.

In 2010, he pleaded guilty to charges of theft, misapplication by a fiduciary, and tampering with government records. He was sentenced to ten years probation, which was revoked when he was arrested on the child sexual assault charges.