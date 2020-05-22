Former director of East Texas advocacy group for the disabled charged with embezzling more than $500K

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman who was the former director of an East Texas advocacy group for the disabled is accused of embezzling more than $500,000 dollars from the company.

Jessica Rottab, 33, used to be the head of the East Texas Council for Independent Living and is charged with stealing money from a federal program that was meant for clients for the ETCIL.

According to documents filed in federal court earlier this week, she is ordered to forfeit nearly $530,000 “representing the amount of proceeds obtained by the defendant as a result of the offense alleged.”

There are currently no hearings on the docket for the case, which could be a result of the coronavirus pandemic as courts across the state have avoided in-person proceedings to adhere to social distancing.

Court documents reveal that Bobby Mims has been designated as Rottab’s lead attorney. The head prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s Office will be Jack Noble.