Former Dallas-area priest arrested on charges of molesting 50 children over 14 years

DALLAS (KETK) – A former Dallas-area priest was arrested in Missouri on Wednesday night after being accused of molesting children back in the 1980s.

78-year-old Richard Brown was booked into the Jefferson County Jail, according to our NBC affiliate NBC5.

An arrest warrant stated that Brown admitted to sexually assaulting as many as 50 children in the Diocese of Dallas from 1980 to 1994. He has been “laicized” by the Diocese of Dallas, meaning he was stripped of his status as a priest.

Brown served at five churches before he was removed in 2002: Holy Family of Nazareth in Irving, Our Lady of the Lake in Rockwall, St. Mark the Evangelist in Plano and St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Philip, both in Dallas.

The Diocese released the following statement on Wednesday:

It is our prayer that the arrest of Richard Brown will provide an opportunity for the legal system to address the accusations against him. The Diocese stripped Richard Brown of his public ministry decades ago and he has been officially laicized.



As early as December of 2018, Bishop Burns and the Diocese of Dallas provided DPD with documents and files on Richard Brown in advance of the January 31, 2019 release of names of those credibly accused from 1950 to present. In a letter to police in September of 2019 the Diocese of Dallas expressed concern and the hope that he would be arrested. News that a warrant for his arrest has been issued fulfills the hope of the Diocese that justice will be served.



As he has said in the past, Bishop Burns encourages all victims of sexual abuse to report allegations to law enforcement. We continue to pray for all victims of abuse and continue to work diligently in creating a safe environment.