Former CHRISTUS EMS worker faces additional child pornography charge

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Former CHRISTUS EMS worker Matthew Clearman will face an additional child pornography charge, according to Smith County Deputy Larry Christian.

Clearman, 43, was arrested last week after a months-long investigation that allegedly revealed hundreds of “graphic images and materials.”

On Monday morning, Christian said that an arrest warrant for another charge was presented to 241st District Court Judge Jack Skeen. Clearman was booked and was still residing in the Smith County Jail.

Investigators are asking for anyone who may have had children around Matthew Clearman to notify the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600 and ask for Detective Audrey Lugo.

Christian said that all parents should “keep your children safe and carefully monitor all of their social media activity. Also, be an integral part of your child’s life and ask questions.”

Clearman’s bond is now set at $750,000. His first court date has not been set.

At the time of his arrest, CHRISTUS released on the following statement: