Former Beckville ISD coach indicted for allegedly sending explicit photos to students

BECKVILLE, Texas (KETK) – A former Beckville ISD coach and teacher has been indicted on two charges of sending explicit photos to students.

The incident occurred back in December 2019 when investigators with the Panola County Sheriff’s Office were called to the high school.

When they got there, officials interviewed two students who revealed that Anthony D’Andrew Moore, 32, of Carlisle, had sent them images of himself through social media.

The cellphones of the students were taken and investigators downloaded the contents of the phones.

On December 11, two arrest warrants were issued through the District Attorney’s office. They contacted Moore and arrested him for two counts of online solicitation of a minor.

Moore was a coach for the following Beckville teams at the time: