Football game mass shooting suspect bond set at $60K for 9 attempted murder charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office says a judge granted 17-year-old Deangelo Parnell $60,000 bond.

Parnell was charged with 9 counts of attempted murder over the weekend following a mass shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium in Alabama Friday night after a high school football game.

The DA’s office says it asked for a higher bond but did not get one. The bond will have no cash component and contains a condition of the bonds being in home confinement at all times, no weapons of any kind to be possessed by the Parnell at any time.

Parnell cannot have contact with the victims or their families in any way, including no social media activity of any kind. He will also have electronic monitoring.

The DA’s office says prior to release on bond, a second hearing must be held with the judge assigned to the case to set movement parameters while subject to the electronic monitoring.

