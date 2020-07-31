Florida boy, 10, hid in bathroom, called 911 as burglar beat family to death, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 10-year-old boy hid in a bathroom and called police while his family members were beaten to death with a baseball bat after someone tried to steal their car, reported WKMG in Orlando.

Police said two men were killed and a woman was seriously injured at a home in Windermere, Florida.

Police said the suspect, Ezekiel Emanuel Hopkins, had reportedly tried to steal a car that was parked outside the home when he was confronted by homeowners John and Lisa Savey, according to WKMG.

Police said Hopkins started beating John Savey with a baseball bat, then went inside and started beating Lisa Savey and their son, James.

James and John Savey were killed, and Lisa Savey was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police said a 10-year-old boy who lives at the home with his grandparents had called 911 to report the incident and hid in the bathroom while he talked to dispatchers.

Officers arrived at the home and found Hopkins unresponsive in another bathroom after he apparently drank bleach, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

The boy was not hurt.

Police say Hopkins is facing charges of two counts of murder and a charge of aggravated battery.