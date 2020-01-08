Flint mother & daughter indicted for stalking by leaving voodoo dolls on woman’s car

FLINT, Texas (KETK) – A Flint mother and daughter have been indicted on stalking charges after telling police they were leaving voodoo messages on a woman’s car, according to an arrest warrant.

Jaclyn Feagin, 24, and Kristina Ferguson, 46, used objects and messages to harass the victim who had previously dated Feagin’s husband.

Multiple times throughout 2019, the duo put multiple items on the victim’s property or car. They included:

Picture with a red pentagram drawn across the victim’s face

A pair of black male boxer short with the message “Just thought you should know”

A mason jar with a small voodoo doll with pins on the face and heart. There were also sigils that represented “horror, death, pain, insanity, delusion, and destruction”

A black leather scroll dipped into a red substance. There was also a curse written in Latin

The victim told police she constantly feared for her own safety as well as for her new boyfriend and his child.

When Feagin and Ferguson were later interviewed, they admitted to the scheme. Ferguson said “It’s funny and that’s how I see it.

Both are charged with third-degree stalking charges. Ferguson’s bond was set at $150,000 while Feagin’s was at $75,000.