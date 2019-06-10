UPDATE: Authorities release photos of Smith County bank robber Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office Smith County Sheriff's Office Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TYLER, TX (KETK) - UPDATE #2 (5 P.M.): Authorities are seeking a man suspected of robbing a bank just outside Tyler Monday morning.

At 10:38 a.m. Smith County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a robbery at the First National Bank Winnsboro located at the intersection of State Hwy. 155 and U.S. Hwy 271 in Tyler. Upon the arrival of Deputies, it was learned that the suspect had fled the scene.

The white male suspect entered the bank and demanded an undisclosed amount of cash from the teller. After receiving the money, the suspect exited the bank and drove away in a silver Toyota Tundra pickup. He pulled out of the parking lot onto Hwy 155 where he made a left turn into the UT Health Northeast driveway. The suspect vehicle was last seen headed south in the driveway of the hospital.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged white male wearing a green t-shirt, khaki colored cargo shorts, dark sunglasses and a baseball style cap. He fled the scene in a late model Toyota Tundra double-cab pickup with chrome cab length side steps.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene. We also received assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Smith County Pct. 4 Constables Office and UT Health Northeast P.D.

If anyone has any information on this robbery they are urged to contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.

UPDATE #1 (1:10 P.M.): Sheriff Larry Smith said that deputies are searching for a white Toyota Tacoma with a black spray in the liner.

Smith did not say how much money was stolen.

Deputies are on the hunt for a white male who gave the teller a note containing a threat.

The man did not brandish a weapon, but the teller was under the impression the man was armed, according to Smith.

Details of the threat were not released by authorities.

Sheriff Smith said that a release would be coming soon.

-----------------------

ORIGINAL STORY (10:30 A.M.)

Smith County deputies are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Monday morning, according to Officer Larry Christian.

Authorities responded around 10:45 a.m.

The bank was First National Bank of Winnsboro at 11120 HWY 55 North. It is near the UT Health Science Center.

It is unclear how many robbers there were or how much money was stolen.

The Tyler PD also responded, but Officer Don Martin said that they merely assisted county officials.

KETK News will update this story as it develops.