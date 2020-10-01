Federal inmate set to die in November for 1994 murder of Texas teenager

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind., is shown. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CHICAGO (KETK/AP) – A death-row inmate convicted of kidnapping and killing a Texas teenager more than 25 years ago has received a federal execution date in November.

According to the Department of Justice, Orlando Hall is set to die on November 19 and would be the eighth inmate put to death this year by the federal government. There had been only three in the previous half-century and were all during George W. Bush’s first term in office.

Hall, 49, was one of five men that kidnapped 16-year-old Lise Rene from her Arlington home. An AP report states that it was revenge for a $5,000 drug deal over marijuana gone bad.

She was taken across state lines to Arkansas where she was brutally gang-raped, hit with a shovel, and buried alive.

Hall, who is Black, was sentenced to death by an all-white jury and his lawyers claim that the selection of those jurors displayed racial bias. His attorneys say that Hall has never denied his connection to the crime and he has shown remorse for his actions.

Jurors who decided his fate, they contend, weren’t aware of the severe trauma Hall experienced growing up and how he had once saved his 3-year-old nephew from drowning by leaping from a balcony to rescue the boy at a motel pool.

“Had jurors known these facts about Mr. Hall, there is every reason to believe they would have spared his life, despite his admitted involvement in a terrible crime,” the lawyers’ statement said.

Of the seven inmates executed so far in Terre Haute, Indiana, five have been white, one Black, and one Navajo.

Racial bias in the criminal justice system was thrust into the spotlight again this year after the death of George Floyd while in police custody. A recent report by the Death Penalty Information Center said Black people remain overrepresented on death rows across the country.

Of the 55 federal inmates currently on death row, nearly 50% are Black. This despite the fact that, according to the Census Bureau, Black people only make up roughly 13% of the overall American population.

The rest of the inmates are roughly 40% white and 12% Latino. There is also one Asian inmate on federal death row.