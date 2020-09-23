FBI looking for more victims in ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris’ child porn case

CHICAGO (KETK) – The FBI is asking for more potential victims to come forward in the Jerry Harris case, one of the breakout stars on the Netflix docuseries “Cheer.”

Harris, 21, was accused of producing child pornography by “enticing an underage boy to produce sexually explicit videos and photos of himself.” He became of fan favorite of the show that documented the cheerleaders of Navarro College in Corsicana.

The Chicago FBI office, which is Harris’ hometown, has created a webpage for the investigation to seek out more potential victims.

“The FBI is specifically seeking individuals who were under the age of 18 when Harris asked them to produce or view sexually graphic images or engage in sexual contact,” the Chicago FBI said.

Harris was known to use the SnapChat account jerry_714 and the Instagram handle _jcoleofficial.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the production of child pornography charges carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison, if convicted.

Victims can report contact with Harris and find additional victim resources at https://www.fbi.gov/jerryharris. As always, individuals can also report victimization by calling the Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.