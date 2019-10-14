Father of kidnapped 3-year-old says he’ll do anything to get her back

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KETK) – A father desperate to find his kidnapped three-year-old daughter said he will do anything to get her back.

In an emotional interview, he said he had been out all night searching for his “Cupcake.”

“It’s a hard thing to swallow because I ain’t never been without Cupcake. Like, all my life I’ve been in my children’s lives. Like both ’em, and the mother’s life. They know me. They used to seein’ me on a daily basis. I’ve been out all night. I looked through everything ’round here. Every empty school; every abandoned building, and I won’t stop.” Dominic McKinney, Father

Police have detained a person of interest in the case and found the SUV that they believed was used in the kidnapping.

The man in custody has not been identified.