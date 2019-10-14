Father of kidnapped 3-year-old says he’ll do anything to get her back

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (KETK) – A father desperate to find his kidnapped three-year-old daughter said he will do anything to get her back.
In an emotional interview, he said he had been out all night searching for his “Cupcake.”
“It’s a hard thing to swallow because I ain’t never been without Cupcake. Like, all my life I’ve been in my children’s lives. Like both ’em, and the mother’s life. They know me. They used to seein’ me on a daily basis. I’ve been out all night. I looked through everything ’round here. Every empty school; every abandoned building, and I won’t stop.”Dominic McKinney, Father
Police have detained a person of interest in the case and found the SUV that they believed was used in the kidnapping.
The man in custody has not been identified.
“I just want my daughter back. I pay anything; I put up anything; anybody that know anything that’s goin’ on. To the person who did do this: like, it’s sick man. There’s enough goin’ on man, you know what I’m saying? Like, what, what justice will a 3-year-old girl do you?”Dominic McKinney