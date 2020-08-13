Family seeks justice after boy shot and killed in own front yard

WILSON, North Carolina (KETK/WNCN) – Cannon Hinnant is no longer here, but he is still leaving an impact.

The Wilson, North Carolina community called for an end to violence in the slain 5-year-old boy’s honor at an event organized by his family.

“Really everybody just wants answers as to why this was done. There will be justice,” said Allan Wooten, Cannon’s uncle.

Wooten says Cannon was playing with his siblings on his bike when he was shot and killy by Darius Sessoms. He is now booked on a murder charge with no bond.

The victim’s family says they have known Sessoms for years while living near him.

“We used to play together and I never thought he’d kill someone. A mother now has to lay her son to rest at 5 years old which she should never have to do. He’ll never be forgotten.” Rachel Pipkin, Cousin to Cannon’s mother

The Wilson mayor said he was shaken to his core by the tragedy and came to pay his respects.

“I have a child that’s 5 years old. My heart broke right then. I went home right then and I took my baby and just hugged her,” said Carlton Stevens, the mayor of Wilson.

Cannon’s family said he was set to start kindergarten on Monday, but now he is fulfilling a new mission with a much higher power.