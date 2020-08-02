Family pleading for help after U-Haul stolen with all their possessions inside

CASTRO VALLEY, California (KETK) – A California family is reeling after their move was put on hold. Their U-Haul was stolen from the front yard with all of the family possessions inside.

The Purcell family had been packing up the 20-foot truck for roughly two days as they tried to leave for Utah. Investigators believe that the thieves may have been watching before they struck.

When the family finished after midnight, they left the truck parked in front of the house and went to go stay with friends. Security footage captured the truck later leaving the area around 2 p.m.

The family is now pleading to return items and memories that are irreplaceable. The truck has an Arizona plate with the number AH54657.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.