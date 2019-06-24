Facebook helps East Texas deputies locate stolen ATV

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County deputies located a stolen ATV Sunday morning after a citizen told them it was the same one they had seen on Facebook, according to a release from Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

The ATV had been reported stolen out of Cherokee County and upon closer inspection, it was indeed the same vehicle that had been posted online.

The vehicle was recovered at FM 315 and CR 4336. John Salazar, 31, of Wills Point, was arrested and was charged with Theft of Property valued between $2,500 – $30,000.

It is a state jail felony and if convicted Salazar could face two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Salazar is currently sitting in the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.