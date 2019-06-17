Execution date set for man who shot, killed 2 Henderson County deputies

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After a hearing on Randall Wayne Mays’ competency for execution, Judge Clayton ordered the execution to be October 16, 2019.

On May 13, 2008, Mays was found guilty of capital murder of two Henderson County Deputies, Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt.

The death warrant was served in 2014, and his execution date was scheduled for March 18, 2015. Delaying the court, Mays’ lawyer, Brad Leveson, filed an appeal to determine Mays’ competency to be executed.

Over a lengthy appeal process in 2017, Mays’ was found competent and scheduled to be executed in fall 2019.