ESD2 employee formally indicted on charges that he uploaded child porn on Snapchat while on duty

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An Emergency Services District 2 employee has been formally indicted on multiple charges that he uploaded child pornography with victims as young as two years old on Snapchat.

Silas Franks, 25, had been under investigation after Tyler police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). According to the warrant, the NCMEC sent several files involving children performing lewd sex acts. It stated that many of the images involved children between the ages of 2 and 7.

None of the victims are from East Texas and none were met through his work in ESD2.

The case was transferred to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and detectives subpoenaed Snapchat and AT&T for Franks’ records.

Snapchat sent more 2,000 files from Franks’ account “silas94” and it was found that he chatted with multiple people about trading child porn. He also talked about how he was into bestiality.

The records sent by both Snapchat and AT&T confirmed that Franks was on duty at the time of the alleged upload of the pornographic images on July 15.

Franks is facing seven charges of possession of child pornography, which means he could face up a maximum of 140 years in prison. He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.