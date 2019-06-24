Elderly Texas woman holds man at gunpoint after finding him in bedroom

An elderly Texarkana woman held a man at gunpoint on Saturday night after finding him inside her bedroom.

We arrested Jeremy Griffin on Saturday night after an elderly lady found him hiding beside the bed inside her… Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, June 24, 2019

Jeremy Griffin, 42, had been kicked out of the house previously after he began using drugs. The woman had let him stay there before, but had recently asked him to not come back.

It is unclear how they knew each other.

Police say that Griffin also was hiding a knife underneath the bed.

Griffin tried to evade police once they arrived, but they were able to take him into custody with pepper spray as he was climbing a fence.

He is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on charges of Burglary of a Habitation and Evading Arrest.

His bond was set at $21,500.