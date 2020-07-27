Elderly man seriously injured after suspected drunk driver plows through bleachers

PORTLAND, Maine (KETK/NBC) – An elderly man suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after a suspected drunk driver rammed through a crowded park.

It happened at 5:30 p.m. local time in Portland, Maine during a youth baseball game. Police say that the driver of a black car drove through the stands before coming to a stop in a nearby playground.

The car and playground equipment were seriously damaged but no children were injured. One woman who saw the incident said that an elderly man went flying through the air after the collision with the bleachers.

“Then all of a sudden a woman came running through yelling, ‘Get out of the way, get out of the way, and I heard a rumble, my first thought was there a tornado or something coming. Then then I saw this black car just come screaming through, hit the bleachers where there were two gentlemen sitting. He went flying through the air.” Barbara, Witness

The man was taken to a hospital where he is expected to survive. Neither his nor the suspected drunk driver’s names have been released as of this writing.