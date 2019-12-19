East Texas woman gets 35 years for role in 2015 drowning of 3-year-old nephew

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for her role in the 2015 drowning of her 3-year-old nephew.

Billie Jean Cuttler pled guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit murder in August. Her boyfriend, Bobby Woods Junior, was sentenced to life without parole for the crime.

Investigators say Junior pushed the child into a pond near Lufkin after finding out his girlfriend was pregnant.

He told investigators he wanted the toddler dead because they needed space at their house. An attorney later found she was never pregnant.