ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A Mabank woman accused of shooting and killing her daughters back in 2017 has pleaded guilty to capital murder in court.

Sarah Henderson, 31, pleaded guilty to the capital murders of her 5 and 7-year-old daughters KayLee and Kenlie in November 2017.

Police found the daughters with gunshot wounds to their heads.

She was also charged with the attempted murder of her husband.

Henderson was sentenced to life without parole by the judge.

The State of Texas filed a waiver of death penalty in the case contingent to the plea bargain.

The plea bargain was sthat she plead guilty to the murder of persons under 10. She said she did not want a jury trial.

Jacob Henderson, her ex-husband, agreed to the plea.

Henderson has been remanded back to the custody of Henderson County Sheriff's Office.







ORIGINAL STORY:

Judicial records show that Henderson is scheduled to have a plea hearing in the Henderson County Courthouse at 4 p.m. A call to her defense attorney was not immediately returned.

Henderson had planned the murders for two weeks and was attempting to kill her entire family. After she shot her daughters, she tried to kill her husband, but the gun jammed.

Henderson attempted to plead insanity back in 2018, but was found competent to stand trial.

Toxicology reports showed that Henderson had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Henderson has ben held on a $2.1 million bond since she was arrested. She is currently charged with two counts of capital murder of a child under ten years old, attempted murder, and assaulting a public servant.

Under current Texas law, the murder of a child under the age of 10 is an automatic capital offense (On September 1, it will be raised to 15 after Gov. Abbott signed Lauren’s Law).