East Texas woman accused of illegal drug trafficking now sits behind bars

CENTER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas woman is in jail after narcotics agents discover drugs inside her home following a lengthy investigation.

Latwan Antionett Gibbs, 47, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after members of the Center Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit and Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant in the 600 block of MLK Dr.

Officers secured the home and conducted the search after receiving several complaints from the community about suspected illegal drug trafficking at Gibbs’ home.

Seven grams of crack cocaine, worth $700, along with numerous items used in the making, packaging, and distribution of drugs were found in the home.

Gibbs was booked on the charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Felony of the first degree.

There are other warrants pending in this ongoing investigation.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office and DPS Troopers assisted with the warrant.