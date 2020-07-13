East Texas teen arrested for intoxicated manslaughter after rollover crash killed passenger

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas teen is behind bars after his passenger was killed from a rollover car accident over the weekend.

According to DPS reports, the wreck occurred on CR 3853 just five miles south of Joaquin on Saturday at 9 p.m.

17-year-old Alfredo Ramirez was driving a 1979 Jeep CJ5 when it left the roadway and struck an embankment before overturning. Ramirez and his passenger, 21-year-old Kailey Agnew from Tenaha, were both ejected from the car.

Agnew was pronounced dead on Sunday after being taken by medical helicopter to UT Health in Tyler. Ramirez was arrested for intoxication manslaughter and a blood test was taken. The results from the test have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation. If convicted, Ramirez faces up to 20 years in prison.