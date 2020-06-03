East Texas police searching for suspect wanted for shooting a man multiple times

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas police department is searching for a middle-aged man in connection with a shooting outside of a home Monday morning.

Queen City police say Archie Hurd, who is in his 50’s, is accused of shooting 35-year-old Andrew Harris in the 300 block of Hickory Street.

Officers received a call on Monday morning just before noon about a person being shot. When they arrived, Harris was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the wrist and knee. He was taken to a hospital in Texarkana in stable condition.

Hurd is reportedly driving a 1999 silver Dodge Dakota pickup truck with Texas license plate MGP5700. Officers said the truck possibly has black rims and damage to the front. Police said Hurd should be considered be armed and dangerous.