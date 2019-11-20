East Texas pastor charged for molesting a child over several years

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police are on the hunt for a local church pastor that is accused of having sexual relations with a minor.

Logan Wesley III is accused of sexually abusing a young girl for years and police said that more victims are ready to come forward.

“Since these allegations came to light earlier this month, we have received word that others are now ready to come forward with their own stories about how they were also molested by Wesley.” Detective Tabitha Smith, Texarkana Police Department

The original investigation found that Wesley allegedly started molesting a girl when she was just 12-years-old and it continued for several years. According to Texarkana PD, Jones turned himself in to authorities Tuesday evening.

A search of Texas state records reveals that Wesley pled guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in 1990 and a DWI in 1991. Both occurred in Lamar County.

Anyone that has been victimized by Wesley, or knows someone who may have been victimized by him is urged to contact Detective Smith at 903-798-3116.