East Texas mother, police urge vigilance after disturbing park encounter

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — A Tyler man is behind bars, and a mother is urging vigilance after what she’s calling a “disturbing park encounter”.

Morgan Magee took to social media Monday morning to post her frustrations after she says a man approached her on the Rose Rudman Trail, pulled her earphones out, and followed her while running.

While running, Magee called police, and a dispatcher stayed on the phone with her until she reached her vehicle, where a Tyler Police Department officer was waiting.

Magee was able to locate the man she felt threatened by and point him out to police.

Officers then approached the man, now identified as Salvador Zapata, 30, of Tyler.

After running his name, they learned he had previously been in trouble with law enforcement after witnesses say he exposed himself to a woman at a local park.

That incident was resolved by his banishment of all parks.

After the Sunday incident, Zapata was charged with criminal trespass and taken to the Smith County Jail. He has since bonded out.

Magee just wants other women and runners to be aware of their surroundings.