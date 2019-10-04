East Texas man’s execution halted after questions arise about mental competency

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man who was scheduled to be put to death in less than two weeks has had his execution halted to allow for his mental state to be evaluated.

392nd District Court Judge Joe Clayton signed the order on Thursday, October 3 and vacated the death warrant that was granted on June 17.

Randall Mays was set to die on October 16 for murdering two Henderson County deputies during a disturbance call back in September 2008. Mays’ attorneys filed a motion to find him unable to be executed because he was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia.

According to a report from the Texas Tribune, Mays does not believe he is being executed for the murders of the deputies, but rather because he has a renewable energy design that threatens oil companies.

The U.S. Supreme Court has a standing precedent that those being executed must know they are about to be put to death and why. Clayton wrote that he was withdrawing the death warrant to “properly review all medical records submitted.”

Mays was originally scheduled to die back in 2015, but the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals stopped it to review competency. However, Judge Clayton found him competent enough to be executed.

That has changed because Mays’ schizophrenia was not diagnosed until 2018, according to the Texas Tribune report. Mays told a forensic psychiatrist that the guards were poisoning the air vents.