East Texas man tased, arrested after trying to assault Henderson County deputies

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man is behind bars after he tried to assault Henderson County deputies during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, 28-year-old Keaton Carner was pulled over on his motorcycle. for a traffic stop and had no driver’s license or proof of insurance.

When a deputy saw that Carner has a knife in his pocket, he performed a pat-down search and discovered what he believed to be meth. Carner then tried to get away and fought back against responding deputies.

He was eventually tased and taken into custody. Hillhouse released a statement after the incident.

“The men and women who protect the people of this County must be ready for anything. No traffic stop or arrest is routine. Each of our Investigators and Deputies know that, and they have each other’s back.” Sheriff Botie Hillhouse

Carner was booked into the Henderson County Jail, facing charges for possession, evading arrest or detention with a previous conviction, and resisting arrest.