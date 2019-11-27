East Texas man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing children since 1983

LINDEN, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of continuous sexual assault of a child.

James Reynolds was convicted of molesting a young girl from 2009-2012. During his trial however, multiple other victims had testified that he had molested them as well, with the earliest being back in 1983.

The victim testified that when she was around six or seven years old she would frequently visit a man she referred to as “Pawpaw” (James Reynolds) with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. She thought of Reynolds as a grandfather-type figure.

Reynolds would often ask the child to sit in his lap. Over time, the child testified, Reynolds began rubbing on her legs and up under her shorts. Eventually, the touching escalated until Reynolds was sexually assaulting her any time people left the room.

Another victim testified that Reynolds had molested her from the time she was in elementary school until she was 14. He was convicted of sexually assaulting another child in 1997 and received a 10-year sentence for the time.

After convicting him of the crime, it took the jury just 10 minutes to sentenced him to life without parole.