East Texas man sentenced to 40 years in prison for raping woman with Alzheimer’s

GILMER, Texas (KETK) – A White Oak man pleaded guilty to raping an elderly woman with Alzheimer’s back in 2017 and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office.

Donnie Hill, 55, was scheduled to have his trial begin Monday morning, but changed his plea just before testimony was set to begin.

The DA’s office said that Hill broke into the home of Linda Consla in the early morning of July 31, 2017. Consla heard a commotion and found Hill raping her mother, Arlene Yarish.

Yarish had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and Hill had stripped her naked to sexually assault her. Consla’s husband attempted to stab and bite Hill to get her off Yarish.

“The State of Texas is grateful today for the fast action and bravery of the Conslas to take on a rapist in their own home.” Assistant DA Sarah Lyn Cooper

Sadly, Yarish did not live to see her rapist face justice in a courtroom.

Hill will not be eligible for parole until 2039 when he is 75. If he ever does get out, he will have to register as a sex offender.