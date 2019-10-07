East Texas man robs bank day before wedding to pay for ring and venue

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – A Crockett man was taken into custody Friday night after he confessed to robbing a bank the day before his wedding so he could pay for the ring and the venue, according to Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace.

Heath Bumpous, 36, robbed the Citizens State Bank in Groveton, implied that he had a weapon, and demanded money. He then fled with the cash and drove down back roads.

Citizens State Bank robbery update:Thanks to the TPWD Game Wardens, Texas Ranger Chris Cash, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Constable Tommy Park and all of Trinity County Law enforcement officers for working so quickly to catch this guy. Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Friday, October 4, 2019

Bumpous’ fiancee called him and convinced him to turn himself in to police after she saw still images of security footage on Facebook. Bumpous told authorities in Houston that they were supposed to get married on Saturday and he still needed money for the ring.

Wallace said that most of the stolen money was recovered and thanked Bumpous’ family for all their help. According to Wallace, he is still sitting in Trinity County Jail.

He also thanked the citizens of Trinity County for sharing his photos on Facebook.

“Thanks for sharing the Facebook information. That shows to us that it works, it works fast… it sends a strong message to not come to Trinity County to commit your crimes.”

In an NBC News interview, Wallace said that the wedding did not happen on Saturday as scheduled.

“No wedding took place that I know of,” he said, “It didn’t happen in my jail.”