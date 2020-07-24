East Texas man faces charge of sexual assault of a child

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Wake Village man accused of sexually assaulting a school-aged girl multiple times made his first appearance on the charges before a Bowie County judge on Wednesday.

According to the arrest affidavit, 42-year-old Lindsey Sharp allegedly sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 17 multiple times, including at the home of a friend of her mother’s, at his apartment, and also in his vehicle.

In September of 2019, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Bowie county school in claims of a sexual assault incident reported to the principal by the school counselor. According to the affidavit, the student says she had received several phone calls from Sharp causing her to feel scared and threatened.

Sharp allegedly forced sexual activities on the girl three different times. Sharp was arrested on Jan 9, 2020, and released from custody on Jan 15 after posting a $100,000 bond.

The case has been referred to a grand jury.