East Texas man charged with using aerosol can as a torch to burn 2 people

ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – A LaRue man is behind bars and charged with using an aerosol can and a lighter as a torch to burn two people.

18-year-old Mark Anthony Negrete is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the alleged attack Sunday afternoon. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said that deputies responded to the incident at a home off FM 804.

The road is located just southeast of Athens, off US HWY 175. Negete allegedly confessed to a deputy that he burned a juvenile girl and another victim.

None of the victims identities were released. The female was taken to UT Health Hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair.

Negete is being held on a $75,000 bond and if convicted could face up to 20 years in jail.