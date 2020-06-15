East Texas man charged with the murder of his father early Sunday morning

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – A Deep East Texas man was arrested early Sunday morning and charged with murder after allegedly shooting his own father.

44-year-old Cody Cosby was booked into the Angelina County Jail for killing his father, 77-year-old James Cosby. Both are from Diboll and Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Cody lived at home with James.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of FM 1818 just after midnight on Sunday. Lenderman said that James was sitting in his recliner watching TV and the killing occurred in front of Cody’s mother. She was not hurt during the shooting.

Cody fled the scene right after the shooting but was arrested later by the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office just after 7 a.m.

Bond has not been set for Cody Cosby in his father’s murder, but he is facing up to life in prison.

According to judicial records, Cosby has one prior conviction, including unlawfully carrying a weapon back in 2001. He was also arrested for assault and public intoxication.

Just 10 days before the shooting, Cosby was charged with a DWI with his blood-alcohol level above .15, which would be at least twice the legal limit.