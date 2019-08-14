East Texas man arrested for stealing guns from pawn shop

CENTER, Texas (KTAL) — An East Texas man accused of stealing multiple guns from a local pawn shop now sits behind bars.

According to the Center Police Department, shortly before midnight on August 8, an officer noticed Jerrad Dewayne Kinney, 33, of Center, holding a rifle while standing next to a restaurant.

When the officer got out of his patrol car and asked Kinney to drop the weapon, he dropped the gun and ran away.

While the officer was running after Kinney, he noticed a second weapon in his hand.

Kinney then ran and hid in the bushes, but was located a short time later.

Two more guns were found in the area where Kinney was hiding.

Detectives then discovered all of the recovered weapons had tags from Bob’s Pawn and Gun shop.

They later went to the business to find it had been burglarized.

Kinney was arrested and charged with: