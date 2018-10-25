BREAKING NEWS

East Texas man arrested for sex crimes against children

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 12:18 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 12:20 PM CDT

CENTER, Texas (KTAL) - An East Texas man accused of sex crimes against children now sits behind bars.

On. Oct. 11 Center Police arrested 31-year-old Randal Rushing for displaying harmful material to a child, sexual performance of a child - criminal attempt and prostitution.

Once detectives obtained a search warrant for Rushing's home they found several cell phones, note tablets, a computer and other data storing devices.  Police also found 22 grams of crack-cocaine.

Rushing has also been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

