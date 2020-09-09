East Texas man arrested for meth possession after being found lying in middle of road

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man has been charged with meth possession after he was found lying down in the middle of a road Tuesday night.

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said in a statement that at 8:30 p.m., police responded to FM 3225 outside of Tool when a caller reported having to swerve to avoid hitting a man in the road.

Officers found 41-year-old Shawn Vaughn lying on the road. He was “incoherent, stumbling, and confused about where he was.” He admitted to taking meth earlier in the day.

Vaughn said that he drove himself there and deputies found a small bag of meth, a glass pipe, and a handgun.

He has been charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of a firearm.